905 Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $144.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $125.88 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.