AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 164.6% in October

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the October 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLVLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

