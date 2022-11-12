Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Acushnet by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

Acushnet Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GOLF opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Acushnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

