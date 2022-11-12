ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 75519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.