Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.50

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 1421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

