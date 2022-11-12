Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.40

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 5475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Afya Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Afya had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $121.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $147,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 33.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $14,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

