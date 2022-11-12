Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.40

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 5475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Afya Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Afya
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $147,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 33.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $14,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afya (AFYA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.