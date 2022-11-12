Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 321,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 71.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 65.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Agenus by 3,109.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385,029 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 753.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

