Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.06

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agilysys by 1,134.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.