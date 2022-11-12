Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.06

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agilysys by 1,134.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

