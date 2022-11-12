AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.