Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.76

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.76 and last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 20800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.23.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$166,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,456.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

