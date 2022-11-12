Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.74.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALB opened at $325.38 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.78.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.