Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.