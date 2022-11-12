Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.86

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.86 and last traded at C$62.10, with a volume of 25900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATD. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.902195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.07%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

