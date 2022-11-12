Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

