ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,463,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

IDOG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.