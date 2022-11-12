ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALXO stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $521.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.