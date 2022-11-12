Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,959,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

