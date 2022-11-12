Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,850.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

