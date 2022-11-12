Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,042.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

