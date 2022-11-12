Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.