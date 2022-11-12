Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,319.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

