Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,314.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.