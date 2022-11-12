Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor Price Performance

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

