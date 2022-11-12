AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.17

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 7860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $513.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMERCO Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

AMERCO Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

