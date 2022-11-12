Analysts Issue Forecasts for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.25 million.
KP Tissue Price Performance
Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.19 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.20 million and a PE ratio of 92.64.
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
