Analysts Issue Forecasts for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.25 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.19 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.20 million and a PE ratio of 92.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

