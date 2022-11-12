Analysts Offer Predictions for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 9.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

PAYO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,858 shares of company stock worth $2,105,627. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

