Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of TH opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

