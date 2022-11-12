Analysts Set Expectations for Delcath Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Delcath Systems in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

