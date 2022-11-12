Andreas Wicki Sells 95,242 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $5,600,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,305,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,587,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

