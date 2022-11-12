Antony P. Ressler Sells 148,954 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 751,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,158,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

