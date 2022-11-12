Antony P. Ressler Sells 455,971 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARES opened at $84.10 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

