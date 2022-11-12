Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC opened at $37.64 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.