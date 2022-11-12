Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.29.

APLS opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

