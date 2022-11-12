Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.29.

APLS stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,925,475. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

