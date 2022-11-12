Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 844,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,427,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,661,308,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Apple by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 151,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

