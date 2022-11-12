Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 6th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 109.2% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 140,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 844,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,427,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,661,308,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

