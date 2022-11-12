Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Schubert & Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,785.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 19.4% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.