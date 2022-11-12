Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

