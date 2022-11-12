AppLovin Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:APP opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

