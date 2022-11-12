Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aramark were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

