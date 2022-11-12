Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

