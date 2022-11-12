Argent Capital Management LLC Has $106.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 233,632 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 109.2% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 140,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 844,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,661,308,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.