Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,881.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

