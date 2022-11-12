Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,630 ($18.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($21.30) to GBX 1,575 ($18.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,907.14 ($21.96).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,556 ($17.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,540.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,181 ($25.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

