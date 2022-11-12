AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £125 ($143.93) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($149.68) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. set a £120 ($138.17) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($138.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £110.14 ($126.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at £105.98 ($122.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £164.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($132.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.