AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £101 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £101 ($116.29) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 7th. set a £120 ($138.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a £125 ($143.93) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £110.14 ($126.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £105.98 ($122.03) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($132.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

