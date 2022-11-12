AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,950 ($80.02) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. Barclays set a £125 ($143.93) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a £101 ($116.29) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($149.68) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AZN opened at £105.98 ($122.03) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($132.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average is £101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £164.22 billion and a PE ratio of -180.24.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

