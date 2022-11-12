AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. set a £120 ($138.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($143.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($149.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.98 ($122.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £164.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.75. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($132.87).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

