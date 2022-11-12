ATB Capital Lowers Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXT. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Further Reading

