ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ATN International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATNI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $749.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -33.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

